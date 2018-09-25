What it takes to make great BBQ sauce on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Eddie Gaskins is a local military veteran with a knack for making tasty BBQ sauce. We get a lesson in chicken and a taste of some of the flavors that are Gaskin's Five Star BBQ Sauce.

Gaskin's Five Star BBQ Sauce is available at several local retailers including Food Lion and Piggly Wiggly and at commissaries on local bases such as Fort Eustis, Langley AFB, Naval Station Norfolk, Oceana, Little CReek and the Portsmouth Shipyard.

Gaskin's Five Star BBQ Sauce

https://www.facebook.com/gaskinsbbqsauce/