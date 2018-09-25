Virginia suspends prison tampon ban policy, calling for further review

RICHMOND – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s administration is suspending a policy that said visitors couldn’t wear tampons in state prisons.

Secretary of Public Safety Brian J. Moran made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday:

Having been recently informed of a recent Virginia Department of Corrections (DOC) visitation policy, I have ordered its immediate suspension until further review. (1/3) — Brian J. Moran (@VaPSHS) September 25, 2018

I understand DOC's precautionary steps to detect the rising threat of contraband, overdoses and even deaths among our offender population. A number of concerns have been raised about the new procedure. (2/3) — Brian J. Moran (@VaPSHS) September 25, 2018

Though the policy has not taken effect and is scheduled for October 6, I feel it appropriate to immediately suspend the newly developed policy until a more thorough review of its implementation and potential consequences are considered. (3/3) — Brian J. Moran (@VaPSHS) September 25, 2018

Moran says the policy will not take effect until there is more review.

As News 3 first reported Monday, prison officials issued a new rule banning tampons preventing visitors from wearing tampons inside jails, citing problems.

The policy drew widespread criticism and now will not be in effect until there is more review.

Moran says a more thorough review of the policy’s potential consequences is needed.