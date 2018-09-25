Virginia suspends prison tampon ban policy, calling for further review

RICHMOND – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s administration is suspending a policy that said visitors couldn’t wear tampons in state prisons.
Secretary of Public Safety Brian J. Moran made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday:
Moran says the policy will not take effect until there is more review.
As News 3 first reported Monday, prison officials issued a new rule banning tampons preventing visitors from wearing tampons inside jails, citing problems.
The policy drew widespread criticism and now will not be in effect until there is more review.
Moran says a more thorough review of the policy’s potential consequences is needed.