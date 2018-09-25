× Virginia Beach woman found guilty in fatal screwdriver stabbing gets prison time

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach woman who was found guilty of stabbing and killing her roommate with a screwdriver will spend at least the next seven years in prison.

On Tuesday, a Circuit Court judge sentenced Nicole Foxx, 38, to ten years in prison with three years suspended for a voluntary manslaughter charge, provided she maintains good behavior.

In April, Foxx was found guilty of stabbing and killing her roommate, Richard Bielitz, with a screwdriver in March 2017.

According to detectives, Foxx told them Bielitz tried to force himself upon her, but on Tuesday, prosecutors argued Foxx stabbed Bielitz “at least 50 times” and stole his money, leaving him to bleed out.

Prosecutors say the stolen money was used to buy drugs.

Foxx’s attorney asked the judge for a sentence at the low end of the guidelines, citing her history of abuse, while prosecutors asked the judge to go above guidelines.

The judge said ten years was the maximum amount she could give.

Foxx must also pay back the Bielitz family for funeral expenses once she gets out of prison.