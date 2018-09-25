Virginia Beach man found guilty in Old Navy dressing room case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man accused of taking videos of women inside an Old Navy dressing room last year was found guilty Tuesday.

After he was arrested on November 16, 2017, Dylan Johnson told News 3 he was sorry about what happened and that he was not in the right state of mind. He said this situation was ruining his life and he has thought about it every day since it happened.

Johnson appeared in Chesapeake General District Court Tuesday for an adjudicatory hearing.

Johnson was found guilty for creating unlawful images of another two counts and is to serve one year behind bars and 10 years unsupervised probation.