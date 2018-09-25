Virginia Beach cartoonist reveals latest work on National Comic Book Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Todd Webb weaves together words and worlds to create comic books.

"It's real stuff filtered into a fictional narrative," said Webb. "That way it connects with a lot more people."

The Virginia Beach cartoonist has lost count of how many comic books he has created over the years.

"It's the one thing that I like doing more than anything else, said "The Goldfish and Bob" author.

Webb said the "Peanuts" comic strip series inspired him to become a cartoonist when he was a child. He's been creating his own work ever since. Webb said his most recognized book is "Tuesday Moon."

"She's just having a bad day," Webb said of the book's main character. "Then the moon kind of hears what's going on."

"They play hide and seek with other planets," he continued. "The kids I made it for, I think enjoyed it."

Webb said his joy comes from making something that makes us see we're not so different after all.

"We all think we're all isolated, but it's variations of the same stuff happening across the board," he said.