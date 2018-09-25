× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Several rain chances ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More rain chances this week… A stationary front will linger along the coast today, keeping our weather very similar to yesterday. We will see a mixture of clouds and sun today with scattered showers/storms possible, especially this afternoon. Highs will return to the mid 80s.

Expect a bit more heat and humidity on Wednesday. Highs will warm into the upper 80s but it will feel like the mid 90s tomorrow afternoon. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower possible. Rain chances will go up late Wednesday night into Thursday.

We are tracking an area of low pressure (that could become tropical) expected to near our coastline on Thursday. That will bring us more clouds and rain to end the work week. Highs will drop into the 70s on Thursday.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 25th

1971 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: East Central VA, Eastern Shore

Tropical Update

We are tracking a broad area of low pressure located about 300 miles south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. This system could become a tropical depression later today while it moves NW. By tonight and Wednesday, additional development appears unlikely, due to strong upper-level winds, while the system moves north and NNE near the southeastern United States coast. Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, this system will likely enhance rainfall across portions of South Carolina and eastern North Carolina later today and tonight. In addition, dangerous surf conditions and rip currents are expected along portions of the North Carolina coast today.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%).

The remnants of Kirk are located about 1100 miles east of the Windward Islands and are moving quickly west at around 25 mph. This disturbance could redevelop into a tropical cyclone during the next couple of days before it moves into an area of highly unfavorable upper-level winds while it approaches the Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%).

Subtropical Depression Leslie is forecast to become post-tropical tonight after it merges with a cold front over the central Atlantic. After that time, Leslie could reacquire subtropical or tropical characteristics by the end of the week as it meanders over the central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%).

