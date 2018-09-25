Town of Manteo issued a system pressure advisory after outage in the distribution system

MANTEO, N.C. – The Town of Manteo is experiencing an outage in the distribution system due to a main line water break.

As the town restores most of the water services after outages in the area, crews are working to restore water pressure to Pirates Cove, the Peninsula and other areas south of the break.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

The Town of Manteo is advising consumers to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, washing dishes and food preparation) when restored or use bottled water.

Boiling water for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

While crews are working to restore the water pressure, the Town of Manteo is strongly urging consumers to conserve water when possible.