× Thousands reflect on National Remembrance of Murder Victims

Hampton Roads, Va – Thousands of people are impacted by murder every year in Hampton Roads.

Some people are killed by their loved ones while others have their lives cut short by strangers.

Many days you can turn on the news and learn about a murder in your community.

They’re tragic and upsetting but what you don’t see are all the loved ones left behind after the tragedy, mourning.

September 25 has been named the National Remembrance for Murder Victims.

Charles Towe knows the pain of losing a child. His son Cedric was gun down back in November of 2015 in Chesapeake. No one’s been arrested for the murder.

The hard-working 21-year-old was described by loved ones as a sweet young man who was constantly helping others.

The FBI just released their crime statistics for 2017 and found that there were 15,129 people murdered in the United States last year.

Charles Towe said he believes the person who killed his son knows his family.

He is frustrated that no one has come forward with more information for authorities. He He wants justice for his son.

There are so many families impacted and so much heartbreak.

Around the country people are gathering on Tuesday, lighting candles, and posting on social media to remember the victims who were lost to such extreme violence.

“People really need to grab a hold of their kids and keep them close and they need to be watchful of their neighborhood,” said Towe.