Think with Wink: ‘Roughing’ it in the NFL

NORFOLK, Va. - Defenders are defenseless.

Through three weeks, the 2018 NFL season has seen 34 roughing the passer penalties. Last year, there were 16 such calls through three games. The culprit of the spike?

In 2018, there's a point of emphasis on a decades-old rule prohibiting defenders from landing on the quarterback with their full body weight when making a tackle.

In his latest installment of Think with Wink, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler weighs-in on the league's clear commitment to being overprotective of its quarterbacks.

