Singer Gary Numan’s tour bus involved in deadly accident in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND -- A 91-year-old man was fatally struck by Gary Numan’s tour bus while crossing the street in downtown Cleveland on Monday, according to WJW.

Cleveland police say at about 12:40 p.m., the bus was making a right turn in downtown Cleveland when it struck a 91-year-old man who was walking within the crosswalk.

There have been no arrests at this time; police say the investigation is ongoing.

Gary Numan, best known for his 1979 hit "Cars," was in town to perform at the House of Blues. The venue cancelled the event following the crash.

Numan tweeted a statement saying, "We are all utterly devastated by the fatal accident involving our tour bus in Cleveland earlier today. Every one of us is filled with a sadness that made it impossible to even consider playing our show this evening, and out of respect it would have been entirely wrong."