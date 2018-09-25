Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital completes first phase of $49 million project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The first phase of Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital’s $49 million modernization project was completed last week.

The project consolidated and restyled the hospital’s three separate Intensive Care Units into one state-of-the-art, 24-bed ICU.

With the opening of the new ICU, the critical care team no longer has to be divided amongst three unites on two floors. The team will be working together in one advanced, centralized space with direct access to operating rooms and the emergency department through the use of two elevators. These upgrades enhance best cooperation amongst team members, collaboration and efficiency.

The Reed W. Kelley Intensive Care Unit is named after Reed Kelley, who was the husband of Frances Kelley, a former patient who left a bequest named for her husband in support of the hospital.

The hospital began this journey a little over a year ago with the intent to expand and modernize the facility in order to meet the growing needs of the community.

The entire project is expected to be completed in 2020.