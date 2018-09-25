Portsmouth Police officer arrested for DWI

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A police officer with the Portsmouth Police Department was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated during the early morning hours of September 16.

Court documents showed the five-year veteran of the department, Eric Rodgers, was arrested after allegedly blowing a 0.13 during a breathalyzer test. Officers had responded to the intersection of Victory Blvd. and Cavalier Blvd. around 4 a.m. after reports of an accident with injuries.

Court documents also stated that officers smelled alcohol coming for Rodgers and that his speech was allegedly slow.

Rodgers is currently out on bond. He is expected to be in court on September 28 for an arraignment.