Pets displaced by Florence brought to Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Pets that were displaced by Hurricane Florence have made their way to Williamsburg and will be available for adoption.

The Heritage Humane Society (HHS) is assisting in the rescue and transport of pets displaced by Hurricane Florence. HHS’s Williamsburg location currently will have 15 animals transported to its center for medical care and adoption into loving homes.

“Immediately upon hearing the outcry for help, it was clear that we needed to take part. We are proud to be working with area shelters to relieve the pressure of the abundance of misplaced pets in shelters affected by the storm. Their desperate calls for transport help was impossible to ignore,” said Kimberly Laska, Executive Director of HHS. “As soon as we received the call to assist, our team jumped into action to make this rescue possible.”

The pets that will be up for adoption at the Heritage Humane Society in Williamsburg were pets that were located previously at shelters in flooded areas of the Carolinas that had to be evacuated. They were not owned by others. Shelters needed help emptying their kennels for their safety, as well as to make room for local pets that may have been displaced from their homes, according to HHS.

“We do not know the condition in which the pets will be arriving, so our team is preparing for the worst and hoping for the best. We are grateful to be part of this rescue effort and to help ensure these adoptable pets will end up in loving homes,” said Laska. “Right now what these animals need most is our medical care and attention. The Heritage Humane Society depends on private donations to provide the top-level care for the animals that need our help.”

Tax-deductible donations toward the Heritage Humane Society’s CARE Fund (used to provide care for pets with medical conditions/emergencies) can be made online here.

HHS did not say when the pets will be arriving in Williamsburg, or when the 15 pets will be available for adoption.