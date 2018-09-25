Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - The family-friendly, action packed motor sport, Monster Jam is at Hampton Coliseum this weekend.

The 2019 season is bringing a whole new level of high-flying, four-wheel excitement with racing, two-wheel skills, donuts and freestyle competitions.

The world class, male and female Monster Jam drivers are trained and have mastered the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete. Watch the drivers control 12,000 pound trucks capable of doing back flips, vertical who-wheel skills and racing speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

The following trucks are scheduled to appear in Hampton: Grave Digger, Scooby Doo, Nitro Menace, MM Dalmatian, Stinger, Pretty Wicked, Barbarian, Bad News Travels Fast (Trucks/drivers subject to change).

Fans will have the chance to vote for the winner in the two-wheel and freestyle competitions by in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.

Tickets for the unforgettable event are on sale now.