Mets activate David Wright from disabled list, primed for first game in 28 months

NEW YORK – He’s on the short list of greatest baseball players from ‘The 757’. Finally, Chesapeake’s David Wright is no longer on the disabled list.

Tuesday, prior to their game vs. the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, the New York Mets activated the 35 year-old from the DL. According to MLB.com, manager Mickey Callaway says Wright could be used as a pinch-hitter prior to starting at third base Saturday.

A Hickory High graduate, the Mets third baseman has been limited to just 75 games the past three seasons due to neck, shoulder and back surgeries. Wright has not played in a Major League game since May 27, 2016.

Earlier this year, Wright admitted he’s on “an uphill climb” to return to the diamond.

In 13 seasons, Wright has 242 career home runs and 970 career runs batted in. Wright played in just 38 games in 2015 and only 37 in ’16. According to Spotrac, the Mets owe him $47 million from 2018 to 2020. He is the Mets’ all-time leader in hits, doubles, walks, runs scored and RBIs.