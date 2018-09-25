Man charged with murder after 4-month-old dies in Currituck County

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – A man has been charged with murder after a 4-month-old child died on July 22.

Officials said on July 17 the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 700 bock of Lakeview Court in Corolla.

A 4-month-old male child was not breathing and he was taken to CHKD for medical care.

After an investigation into the child’s injuries a warrant for child abuse charges was issued for Thomas Imschweiler. He was located in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, arrested and brought back to Currituck County.

Officials said after learning of the child’s death investigators went before a grand jury and charges were upgraded to murder.

Imschweiler is being held with no bond. Officials said he is from Pennsylvania and was on vacation when the incident happened.