Man arrested in Philadelphia for Hampton homicide sentenced to 30 years

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — A 23-year-old man who was arrested in Philadelphia back in April 2015 for the shooting death of a 21-year-old Hampton man, will spend the next 30 years in prison.

According to Hampton officials, Paris Marcellis Small was found guilty on the second-degree murder charge against him for killing Marcus Major in the 300 block of Brightwood Avenue on March 11.

When police responded to the scene of the shooting, they found Major dead inside a white Chevy Impala.

Police said at the time of their investigation, both Small and Major were known to each other. They said both got into a verbal altercation with each other before Small displayed a weapon and shot Major.

