Homeowners opposed to oyster cages in Mathews County

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A debate is underway at the Virginia Marine Resource Commission in Newport News.

In March, Kevin Wade, the owner of J&W Seafood, filed a permit to place 700 floating shellfish cages in Milford Haven in Mathews County.

According to documents obtained by News 3, the cages would cover a 400’ x 600’ area over Wade’s existing oyster planting ground lease.

During Tuesday’s commission meeting, he said floating cages will produce quality oysters and they will be about 500 feet offshore. Wade also said it will bring jobs, both part and full-time.

Dozens of people against the project also spoke before the commission. Many said the cages are ugly and will obstruct navigation for boaters.

One person opposed said “nobody in boating public” will be able to access the area. Another issue was whether dolphins would be harmed.

Project staff said this won’t pose a hazard to mammals in the haven.