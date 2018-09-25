Healthy Aging Week advice for seniors on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - While regular physical activity is one way to improve mental and physical health, the fear of working out alone may keep older Americans from being active. We talk with an expert about Healthy Aging Week. For more information visit ActiveAgingWeek.com.
