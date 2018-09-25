Hampton Roads public schools plan to make up time lost due to Hurricane Florence

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – After closing for days in preparation for the potential effects from Hurricane Florence, Hampton Roads schools make adjustments to calender’s to make up the missed time.

Newport News Public Schools:

Starting on Monday, October 1, 10 additional minutes will be added to the end of each school day for the rest of the school year.

Additionally, Wednesday, December 19, originally scheduled to be a half-day, will be a full school day for all students and staff.

Williamsburg-James City County Schools:

October 19 and December 19, previously announced early release days will now be full instructional days for students and staff.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools:

October 8, November 6 and January 28 will be virtual learning days.

Dr. Aaron Spence has also decided to waive the fourth day for students by using time built in to the 181-day school calendar.

Portsmouth Public Schools:

October 8, previously a parent teacher conference day, will become a full day.

October 24, December 20, January 25 and January 28, previously early release days, will become full days.

Chesapeake Public Schools:

High school only – beginning Monday, September 24 and ending Friday, January 25, an additional five minutes will be added to the instructional day.

Elementary and middle school requirements are covered by instructional time that is built into the academic calendar.

Suffolk Public Schools:

Missed days are covered by built-in hours. Additional instructional hours built into the calendar. September 12-14 does not have to be made up.

Hampton City Schools:

Beginning October 1, ten additional minutes will be added to the end of each school day through the remainder of the school year.

December 19, February 15, and May 24, previously early release days, will now be full school days for all students and staff.