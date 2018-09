HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Flu season is just around the corner.

Sentara is offering 10 free flu shot clinics across Hampton Roads on October 6. The shots will be given on a first come, first served basis while supplies last for adults 18 years or older.

Flu season in Hampton Roads picks up around October 1 and it can take roughly two full weeks after receiving vaccine to produce antibodies to help protect you from the flu.

Click here to find your nearest location.