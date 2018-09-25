Free coffee at Kolache Factory September 29

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Enjoy a free cup of coffee in honor of National Coffee day at Kolache Factory September 29.

Kolache Factory offers Katz gourmet coffee. The small batches of hand crafted, custom roasted beans brew at Kolache Factory’s 59 locations around the country.

Kolache Factory COO Dawn Nielsen stated, “This is one of our favorite days of the year (besides National Kolache Day, that is)! There is nothing quite like wrapping your fingers around a warm cup of coffee and slowly inhaling its rich aroma. We want to give everyone that experience this Saturday!”

To get your free cup of coffee, click here to join the email club and receive the coupon for a free 12 oz. cup of gourmet coffee in any flavor.

Those who sign up will also receive a buy 3 get 3 free coupon for any Kolache flavor, including their Kolache of the month: Caramel Apple.