York County school placed lockdown while deputies investigated near by

YORK Co., Va. – Magruder Elementary School was on a modified lockdown on Monday due to a police investigation in the vicinity of the school.

Classroom instruction was still ongoing, however, no one was permitted to enter or leave the building until local authorities advise the school to lift the modified lockdown around 2 p.m. The children and staff were not in danger, according to the York County School Division.

The York County School Division added that the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is in search of 50-year-old Rodney Nathaniel Johnson, who was wanted for multiple felony assaults in the Williamsburg area. He is also wanted out of york county for failure to appear for traffic violation.

Multiple agencies were involved in this search, including the Williamsburg Police Department, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, James City County Police, the National Park Service and the Newport News Police Department’s K-9 unit.

Download the News 3 app for updates to this story.