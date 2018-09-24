Woman shot while driving in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A woman was shot while driving in Norfolk early Saturday morning.

At around 2 a.m., police were called to the 900 block of E. Olney Road for a gunshot disturbance. When police arrived, they located a 29-year-old woman who stated that while she was driving in the 300 block of St. Paul’s Boulevard, she heard a gunshot and realized that she and her vehicle had been shot. She then drove to the 900 block of E. Olney, where she called police.

The woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.