Virginia Beach’s Housing Resource Center, health center now open

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Housing and Neighborhood Preservation is pleased to announce that its Housing Resource Center, located at 104 N. Witchduck Road, is now officially open and serving people experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis.

Homeless families and individuals who have previously connected with the Virginia Beach homeless service system started moving into the family and singles shelter at the Housing Resource Center Friday. The day services center, which replaces the Lighthouse Center and provides expanded and enhanced day services, is also open.

The health center will begin offering services to the public Monday. The following provides information on hours of operation and how to access services:

Shelter, Housing and Meal Services

Families and individuals who are homeless or in imminent danger of losing their home should first call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline at (757) 227-5932. A specialist will screen calls and determine the nature of the housing crisis. Depending on the situation, referrals may be made to Virginia Beach Housing and Neighborhood Preservation for further assessment. The most vulnerable homeless families and individuals will be sheltered and housed at the Housing Resource Center or at nonprofit facilities in the community as space is available.

Individuals who have previously connected with the homeless service system and matched for the apartments at the Housing Resource Center will move in later this month.

Dining hall meals are provided to Housing Resource Center shelter and day services participants only.

Health Center

The health center will open to the public on Monday, September 24. Southeastern Virginia Health Services will operate the health center and provide comprehensive primary care health services for adults and children, such as exams, immunizations and management of chronic (hypertension, diabetes, etc.) and acute (cold, flu, etc.) conditions. Health education, nutrition counseling, medication assistance, and laboratory services will also be offered on-site.

Hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 9 to 11 a.m. All other times are by appointment only. For more information about the health center, please call (757) 431-7353.

Day Services