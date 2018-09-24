Vehicle hits school bus in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A vehicle hit a school bus in the area of Cavalier and Darden in Portsmouth Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson with Portsmouth Public Schools said the crash happened as Bus 254 was taking students home from Waters Middle School.

Fifteen students were on board at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.

The spokesperson said there is a long scratch on the driver’s side of the bus. School staff and transportation officials are on scene and are waiting for authorities to arrive.

Parents have been notified of the crash, and students have been released to parents who showed up at the scene.

