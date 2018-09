GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – A trash truck in Gloucester County became stuck in damaged power lines after a power pole on Margaret Drive snapped.

The driver is still in the truck, and according to Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, as long as he stays in the truck he will not be in danger.

Dominion Power reports an outage in the area impacting 80 customers, and projects that power will be restored between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.