Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - The Virginia Opera is presenting what has been hailed by critics as the first truly “American Opera.” Street Scene mixes comedy, romance, and tragedy inside a single New York City tenement and was the winner of the very first Tony Award for Best Original Score in 1947.

Street Scene

Friday, September 28

Sunday, September 30

Tuesday, October 2

Norfolk's Harrison Opera House

Presented by

Virginia Opera

866-673-7282 | VaOpera.org