Rookie QB Baker Mayfield replaces Hampton’s Tyrod Taylor as Browns starter

BEREA, Ohio – Tyrod’s time is up, as the Browns are going with their number one pick.

Monday, Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson named Baker Mayfield the team’s starting quarterback. The announcement comes days after the rookie rallied his team to a dramatic 21-17 victory against the Jets.

Former starter Tyrod Taylor, the Hampton native and former Virginia Tech standout whom Cleveland acquired in a trade with Buffalo in March, left Thursday’s loss with a concussion in the second quarter. He was named the team’s starter March 15 after three seasons with the Bills.

Taylor’s season stats: 41-of-84, 462 yards, 2 passing TD, 2 interceptions.

According to ClevelandBrowns.com, Mayfield will be Cleveland’s 30th starting quarterback since 1999. Cleveland (1-1-1 on the season) plays at Oakland Sunday.