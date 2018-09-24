Racing for a chance to win “bacon for life” on Coast Live

Posted 1:38 pm, September 24, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - LIVE from Stewart Haas Racing Headquarters, NASCAR driver Aric Almirola and sports analyst Marty Smith share tips on how to fuel your day like a champ - with bacon.  They also have details on a way you can enter to win "bacon for life." For more information visit Smithfield.com/baconforlife.