Publix to hold grand opening in Williamsburg in October

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Publix fans, rejoice!

Located at the Monticello Marketplace Shopping Center at 4660 Monticello Avenue, the new store will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, October 17 at 7 a.m. It is the first Publix location in southeastern Virginia.

When plans were announced in November 2017, the grocery store said it would hire approximately 140 associates.

“Further expanding into southeastern Virginia aligns with Publix’s aggressive growth plan for the commonwealth of Virginia,” Publix media and community relations manager Kim Reynolds said last year. “We are looking forward to providing even more residents with the high-quality service and products our customers have come to expect and have earned us recognition throughout the industry.”

The new store will be located in the former Martin’s.

