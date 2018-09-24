× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Rain from possible tropical system

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

There are a lot of moving parts to the forecast for this week. But the bottom line is we will have several chances for showers and storms before we get to the weekend.

A warm front will push north across our area on Tuesday. That will bring us warmer temperatures for the next few days and a chance for afternoon showers and storms on Tuesday. Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s on Tuesday and into the upper 80s on Wednesday. Some of us may even touch the 90° mark.

An area of low pressure off the Carolina coast is joining forces with a broad area of high-pressure in New England to bring us on shore winds. These persistent winds out of the East will bring us some tidal flooding at times of high tide over the next few days.

That area of low pressure off the coast will also be our next weather maker. There is even a chance that it could grow into a tropical depression over the next few days.

Depression or not, the system will move across our area on Thursday bringing us scattered showers and thunderstorms.

An approaching cold front will help guide that low away from us on Friday and usher in some very pleasant weather for the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and high temperatures in the upper 70s and the lower 80s!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A non-tropical low pressure system is expected to form north of Subtropical Storm Leslie along a cold front over the central Atlantic by Wednesday. Leslie and the non-tropical low are expected to merge over the central Atlantic, where conditions appear conducive for the low to acquire tropical or subtropical characteristics by the end of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)



Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickRockeyWeather/

Catch me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickRockey

I’m also on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickrockey/