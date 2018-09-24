Ocean Lakes clips Cox in battle of Beach district unbeatens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Ocean Lakes makes a splash.

Monday, in a game rescheduled due to Hurricane Florence, Ocean Lakes (5-and-0) grounded the Frank W. Cox Falcons in a battle of Beach district unbeatens.

Dolphins quarterback Xander Jedlick threw three touchdown passes in the 31-14 victory, including one to Maryland commit Tank Land. Virginia Tech pledge Tayvion Robinson started the scoring for the Falcons.

Cox drops to 3-and-1 on the season, while Lakes remains tied atop the Beach district with unbeaten Landstown - the Dolphins' next opponent.