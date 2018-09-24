Norfolk’s Tap It Local to host fundraiser for NPD officer

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk’s Tap It Local will host a fundraiser for Norfolk Police Department officer Seth Amos September 29.

According to Amos’ family, after a stint of going to the emergency room five times in 10 days, Amos was admitted to the hospital on September 4 unable to breathe. He still has no official diagnosis.

“He can’t sit up in his bed without his stats dropping,” said an update on Amos’ GoFundMe page. “He can’t have a conversation with someone without feeling absolutely exhausted afterward. He hasn’t seen his boys in nearly two weeks, & I know his heart hurts because of it.”

Tap It’s fundraiser for Amos will be held from 12 p.m. September 29 to 2 a.m. September 30. A raffle and a 50/50 will be held, and a portion of all restaurant sales will go towards the Amos family.