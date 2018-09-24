× Norfolk Police investigating Saturday early-morning robbery

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating after the 7-Eleven located at 8595 Tidewater Drive was robbed early Saturday morning.

Around 1 a.m., police were called to the 7-Eleven for a robbery that just occurred. When police arrived, the clerks advised them that an unknown man entered the store and demanded money.

The clerk complied and the man fled the location. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s, around 6 feet 3 inches tall, and was last seen wearing dark pants with a green shirt covering his face.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.