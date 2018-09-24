Newport News Public Schools adjusts school hours to recover time missed during Florence prep

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – After closing for four days to prepare for the potential effects from Hurricane Florence, Newport News Public Schools will adjust school operating hours to make up for missed instructional time.

Starting on Monday, October 1, 10 additional minutes will be added to the end of each school day for the rest of the school year.

Additionally, Wednesday, December 19 will be a full school day for all students and staff. That day was originally scheduled to be a half-day for students.

The revised school schedule will maintain NNPS’ focus on instructional time, provides “banked” hours in the event of future inclement weather closings and retains winter break and spring break for families and staff.

NNPS has provided answers to a few frequently asked questions regarding the instructional recovery plan, which you can view below: