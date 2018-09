NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man was arrested Sunday after being accused of embezzlement.

On August 28, the loss prevention officer for the Tinee Giant located in the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard called in a report of an employee printing money orders and taking them. The subject printing the money orders was identified as 23-year-old Divonte Reaves of the no hundred block of Traverse Road in Newport News.

Reaves was arrested for embezzlement in reference to this incident.