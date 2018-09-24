Nearly 50 employers featured at annual Autumn Career Fair

NORFOLK, Va. – Do you need a new career? The Autumn Career Fair may be the place for you.

The citywide Autumn Career Fair will be hosted by The Department of Human Services on Thursday, October 11 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Workforce Development Center, 201 E. Little Creek Road, Norfolk, VA 23505.

50 top businesses including the newly opening IKEA and the City of Norfolk will be accepting resumes and applications in fields such as health care, human services, public safety, education, retail, customer service, skilled trades, staffing, government and information technology.

The career fair is free and open to the public.

The public is asked to dress in professional attire and bring plenty of resumes.

For more information, contact the Career Fair organizers ninette.adams@norfolk.gov, deangelo.white@norfolk.gov or click here.