Lessons from AAA for Child Passenger Safety Week on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13. Many times, deaths and injuries can be prevented by proper use of car seats, boosters and seat belts.
Our friends from AAA Tidewater get us ready for Child Passenger Safety Week (September 23-29) with some important lessons about child car seats. Learn more at safercar.gov/therightseat.
CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT
Saturday, September 29th
10am - 1pm
AAA Corporate Center
5366 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach
Appointments encouraged but not necessary.
(757) 233-3889
Presented by
AAA Tidewater Virginia
aaa.com