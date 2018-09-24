Lessons from AAA for Child Passenger Safety Week on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13. Many times, deaths and injuries can be prevented by proper use of car seats, boosters and seat belts.

Our friends from AAA Tidewater get us ready for Child Passenger Safety Week (September 23-29) with some important lessons about child car seats. Learn more at safercar.gov/therightseat.

CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT

Saturday, September 29th

10am - 1pm

AAA Corporate Center

5366 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach

Appointments encouraged but not necessary.

(757) 233-3889

Presented by

AAA Tidewater Virginia

aaa.com