× First Warning Forecast: A Soggy Week

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Some of us are starting off this morning with patchy fog and some showers. By the afternoon highs will be reaching the low 80s but we will be on the muggy side. We will see a 40% chance scattered showers and storms but we are not expecting anything severe. Wind will be shifting from the East by the afternoon and stick around for the next few days so we will see nuisance to minor tidal flooding at times of high tide for the next few days.

Tuesday we will warm in to the mid 80s, with mostly cloudy skies and another 40% chance of showers.

Wednesday will be a warm and humid day, but much drier. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s and we will feel more like the 90s with the humidity. There is only a 20% chance of rain with partly cloudy skies so most of us will finally make it through the day without rain.

Thursday and Friday we go back to highs in the low 80s with a 50% chance of rain Thursday and a 30% chance for Friday. High pressure will build in for the weekend with sunshine and milder temperatures.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A non-tropical low pressure system is expected to form north of Subtropical Storm Leslie along a cold front over the central Atlantic by Wednesday. Leslie and the non-tropical low are expected to merge over the central Atlantic, where conditions appear conducive for the low to acquire tropical or subtropical characteristics by the end of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

Tropical depression Kirk is moving toward the west near 25 mph. A rapid westward motion is anticipated for the next day or two. A slight decrease in forward motion is expected by mid-week. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little change in the maximum winds is forecast during the next several days. It is possible that Kirk could degenerate into a trough of low pressure during the next day or two while it moves quickly across the tropical central Atlantic.

Subtropical Storm Leslie is moving toward the southwest near 5 mph, and little motion is anticipated through Monday. An eastward motion at a faster forward speed is expected by Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph, with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days, and Leslie is forecast to be merge with a larger non-tropical low by the middle of the week.

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.