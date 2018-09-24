Einstein Bros. Bagels brewing free coffee for National Coffee Day

NORFOLK, Va. – Einstein Bros. Bagels is giving away one free cup of Caribou Coffee on September 29 in celebration of National Coffee Day.

At select Norfolk-area locations, enjoy a free cup of brewed coffee, any size, with the purchase of a food item including bagels, sandwiches and bakery items.

“We’re proud to be brewing Caribou Coffee inside our Norfolk-area bageleries and are committed to serving our guests the top one percent of the world’s best coffee beans. National Coffee Day is the perfect opportunity for our guests to see how perfect of a match Caribou Coffee is for our bagels,” said Tyler Ricks, President of Einstein Bros. Bagels.

Einstein Bros. Bagels is encouraging guests to share photos of their free cup of Caribou Coffee using the hashtag #NationalCoffeeDay and tagging @einsteinbros.