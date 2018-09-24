Duck Donuts celebrates National Coffee Day on September 29

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Duck Donuts is celebrating National Coffee Day on September 29 with a free, small hot coffee with any purchase.

“Duck Donuts is always looking for entertaining ways to engage its customers, whether it’s celebrating micro-holidays such as National Coffee Day, or with unique limited-time flavors. Since the majority of our sales come from donuts, National Coffee Day provides an opportunity to sample our great coffee to customers, the perfect complement to a donut,” said Russ DiGilio, founder and owner of Duck Donuts Franchising Company.

What better way to start off the fall season than with delicious fall flavors! Now through November 25, all locations are offering two brand new toppings: chopped apple and streusel, and the returning fall staple, pumpkin icing! The apple topping is made with real fruit and the consistency of apple pie filling with hits of cinnamon, and the pumpkin icing is creamy and sweet with a dash of spice.

In addition to serving Duck Donuts signature coffee blends, Riptide Roast, Light House Blend and Sunset Pier Decaf, locations will be featuring its fall coffee brew: Rio Samba.

For more information click here.