Community takes action to help find stolen tools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - A Virginia Beach flooring company has gotten some of their stolen tools back.

In August, Mike Melatti of Sears Garage Solutions of Hampton Roads reported to police that a trailer full of tools was stolen from a work site. A police report shows the value of the trailer and tools was more than $15,000.

Melatti spoke to News 3 after the theft and asked the community to keep an eye out for the stolen items. Weeks later, on September 21st, Melatti says several of the tools were returned to him. He says someone recognized the tools at a man's house. They reported the information to Virginia Beach Police and shortly after, the tools were returned.

Melatti says he is grateful to the community and police for their efforts.