Chef Patrick with spooky peppers, fishy tacos and more on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Ghost peppers for Halloween, catfish tacos, and a details on a popular restaurant with a new look. Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton is back with more Eats + Drinks.

CHEERS TO OUR BOOS-Y MICHELADA

In celebration of National Vodka Day coming up Oct. 4, we raise a glass with our Boos-y Michelada.

Akin to a Bloody Mary, the secret here is - are you sitting? - beer!

It’s easy to make: pour a shot or two of pepper-infused vodka - we love the Ghost Pepper vodka from our friends at Chesapeake Bay Distillery in Virginia Beach - over ice, then add equal parts tomato juice and beer. We prefer to use a lager, and we always look for local first.

Although this classic beer cocktail is enjoyed year-round, it’s a delish addition to any Halloween gathering.

Ghost Pepper Vodka from Chesapeake Bay Distillery: www.ChesapeakeBayDistillery.com

RECIPE | CATFISH TACOS WITH BAY-JA SAUCE

We love fish tacos, and they couldn’t be easier to make: corn tortilla filled with shredded cabbage to add texture and taste, and then topped with crispy fried fish.

But wait - there’s more! Traditional fish tacos are embellished with a creamy, dreamy Baja sauce, a nod to their origins from the Baja California region of Mexico.

National Taco Day is October 4 and our fish tacos use local Blue Catfish - we picked ours up for today’s segment from our friends at Supper Southern Morsels in Norfolk - and we made a sauce to kick things up a notch.

In honor of the flavors of the Chesapeake Bay, our Bay-ja sauce, combines that classic seafood seasoning flavor with other ingredients. Here’s how we make it:

In a bowl add equal parts salsa (we like to make ours fresh) with sour cream, then a generous sprinkling - to your taste- of seafood seasoning, such as Old Bay. Stir to incorporate and chill until ready to use, then drizzle on top of your fish tacos.

Cornmeal Fried Blue Catfish from Supper Southern Morsels: www.SupperEats.com

SECOND TIME AROUND AT SONOMA

Sonoma Town Center opened in Virginia Beach in 2005, and most recently renovated their dining room and announced a new menu from Executive Chef Mackenzie Hess.

“We have been open a long time and with ever changing styles and trends we felt it was time to update the dining room and give it a more approachable, comfortable feel,” says Hess. The dining room reopened Sept. 13.

“Our main focus for Sonoma now is to put our of energy into ensuring quality food and service. The owner has allowed me full control of the menu and wants a strong emphasis on service. We want all of our customers to feel welcomed when they walk in and appreciated when they leave. We are fully aware that what will set us apart from the other restaurants in town is attention to detail,” adds Hess.

Part of the dining room has been separated and will operate as Quirks. Quirks will be a more casual, social oriented setting serving burgers, tacos, burritos, and an assortment of bowls. We will be doing counter service for lunch and full service for dinner. We are planning to have interesting cocktails and an expanded tequila bar as well as local craft beer.

A standout on Hess’ new Sonoma menu is Almond Scallops over grilled banana cous cous Brussel sprouts in a mushroom-chocolate cream. More information at: www.SonomaTownCenter.com

COMMONWEALTH COASTAL CLASSIC - RESCHEDULED

The Commonwealth Coastal Classic, originally scheduled for Sept. 15, has been rescheduled due to the threat of Hurricane Florence.

The new date is Oct. 20, and it coincides with the Town Point Virginia Fall Wine Festival. It takes place at Town Point Park on the downtown Norfolk waterfront.

The event features a variety of chefs tables, Virginia beers, spirits and wines, original artisan works for sale, live music, and more.

Tickets are very limited and on sale again. For $75 you get an all-inclusive ticket to visit all Chefs Tables and full access to the breweries and distilleries on site. The ticket also gets you into the wine festival for no additional charge, a $45 value. More information at: www.Festevents.org

