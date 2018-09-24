Celebrate National Dog Week September 23-29

NORFOLK, Va. – Celebrate National Dog week all week long by sharing your favorite photos of your pup with us!

National Dog Week takes place over the fourth week of September.

National Dog Week was founded in 1928 by World War I veteran and canine advocate, Captain Will Judy, a former publisher of Dog World Magazine and a dog judge. Judy created National Dog Week to educate all dog owners of their responsibilities to their pets and dogs in the community. When Judy returned from war, he established a publishing operation dedicated to canines, in addition to publishing Dog World magazine.

“The world likes dogs because dogs are nearest to moral perfection of all living things,” stated Captain Will Judy.