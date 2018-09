BRENHAM, TEXAS – It’s that time of year again for Pumpkin flavored everything.

On Monday, Blue Bell Ice Cream announced their newest fall flavor: Spiced Pumpkin Pecan.

Blue Bell is bringing back the popular spiced pumpkin ice cream, with sugar-coated pecans and a rich cinnamon-honey-praline sauce.

The seasonal flavor is in stores beginning September 24 and will be available for a limited time.