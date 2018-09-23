VOW Bride, O’Connor Brewing Company host ‘Brides and Brews’

NORFOLK, Va. – Magazine VOW Bride and local brewery O’Connor Brewing Company are partnering together to present “Brides and Brews” September 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature a live fashion show showcasing this season’s bridal trends, local wedding vendors and brews provided by O’Connor. For those with VIP tickets, a catered brunch will be offered from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A “groom’s room” will also be offered, featuring beer and Sunday football on the big screen.

All ages are welcome at the event. Tickets for general admission are $10 and include one food/drink ticket.