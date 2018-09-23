Virginia Stage Company opens ‘Little Free Library’ at Wells Theatre

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Stage Company is partnering with Friends of the Norfolk Public Library to offer a Little Free Library to the Hampton Roads community.

Their newly-repurposed newspaper stand, donated by the Virginian-Pilot, is filled with plays and dramatic literature for all to enjoy. Passersby are encouraged to grab a play and return for another.

Company artist Shawn Crawford designed the stand to replicate the original architecture of the Wells Theatre.

“We are thrilled to provide this new community engagement initiative at Virginia Stage Company,” said David Byrd, Virginia Stage Company Managing Director. “Feel free to use our resources to read some great plays and leave behind for someone else to enjoy.”

Virginia Stage also celebrates their 40th Anniversary Season honoring the legacy of the Wells Theatre’s first owners, Jake and Otto Wells. Tazewell Street has been renamed to “Jake and Otto Wells Way” during the run of the company’s 40th season.