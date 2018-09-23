Tiger Woods wins Tour Championship, first win since 2013

ATLANTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods on Sunday won the Tour Championship, his first tournament since 2013, winning at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta.

Going into the last hole of his fourth round, Woods would chip out a greenside bunker on the par 3 18th hole and follow up with two putts for victory, finishing the day at 10-under-par at the par-70 course that is almost 7,400 yards.

Woods had come close multiple times this season while playing on the PGA Tour and in major championship tournaments. The 14-time major winner finished in second place at the PGA Championship and had even led the Open Championship earlier in July, before dropping into the pack after struggling on the back-9 at Scotland’s Carnoustie Golf Links.

Woods had the lead going into the last round on Sunday, starting at 12-under and paired with Rory McIlroy.

The next time Woods will play will be next weekend when the U.S. takes on Europe in the Ryder Cup, which will be played this year at the Le Golf National in Paris, France.

Woods’ win comes after the 14-time major winner’s climb from multiple back surgeries and personal distractions — including his 2017 arrest.

Going into Sunday Woods led the field in strokes gained-putting. He told reporters that in the tournaments he’s played this year he has had some hot stretches on the greens but has not been consistent. He said he’s been getting good speed on his putts this event, has been reading them well and has been using his hands well.