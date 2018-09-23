Seven from Sunday | NFL Week Three

NEW YORK – Courtesy of NFL Communications, a look at seven statistical highlights from games played at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 23, the third week of the 2018 season.
Drew Brees. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)
-
New Orleans quarterback DREW BREES completed 39 of 49 passes (79.6 percent) for 396 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 120.7 passer rating and rushed for two touchdowns in the Saints’ 43-37 overtime victory at Atlanta.
Brees, who has 6,326 completions in his 18-year NFL career, surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer BRETT FAVRE (6,300) for the most completions in NFL history.
Brees became the first player in NFL history with at least 350 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns without an interception in a single game.
Saints wide receiver MICHAEL THOMAS had 10 catches for 129 yards in the win. Thomas has 38 catches through three games in 2018, the most by a player in his team’s first three games of a season in league history. Thomas is the first player in NFL history to record at least 10 catches in each of his team’s first three games to start a season.
Saints running back ALVIN KAMARA had a career-high 15 catches for 124 yards and rushed for 66 yards in the win. Kamara’s 15 receptions tied WILLIAM ANDREWS (November 15, 1981) and RICKEY YOUNG (December 16, 1979) for the second-most catches by a running back in a single game in NFL history. Only CLARK GAINES (17 on September 21, 1980) recorded more catches as a running back in a single game in league annals.
-
Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES passed for 314 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 115.5 passer rating in the Chiefs’ 38-27 win against San Francisco.
Mahomes has 13 touchdown passes in the Chiefs’ first three games of the season and surpassed PEYTON MANNING (12 in 2013) for the most touchdown passes by a player in his team’s first three games of a season in NFL
Patrick Mahomes. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
history.
The Chiefs, who scored 38 points in Week 1 and 42 points in Week 2, are the third team in league history to score at least 38 points in each of their first three games of a season. The 2007 New England Patriots and 1967 Baltimore Colts are the only other teams to accomplish the feat.
-
Los Angeles Rams quarterback JARED GOFF completed 29 of 36 (80.6 percent) for 354 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for a 123.8 passer rating in the Rams’ 35-23 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Goff, who threw for 354 yards and completed 75 percent of his passes (24 of 32) in Week 2, is the third quarterback in league history with at least 350 passing yards and a completion percentage of 75 or higher in consecutive games. Kansas City’s TRENT GREEN accomplished the feat in consecutive games in Weeks 8-9 of the 2004 season and Tampa Bay’s RYAN FITZPATRICK, who plays Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football in Week 3, has thrown for at least 350 yards with a completion percentage of at least 75 in each of the Buccaneers’ first two games of the 2018 season.
-
Miami wide receiver ALBERT WILSON threw a 52-yard touchdown pass and caught a 74-yard touchdown pass in the Dolphins’ 28-20 win against Oakland.
Wilson is the fourth player in league history to throw a touchdown pass of at least 50 yards and have a touchdown reception of at least 50 yards in the same game, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer JIMMY CONZELMAN (December 9, 1923), TOM TRACY (September 24, 1960) and DAVID PATTEN (October 21, 2001).
-
Washington running back ADRIAN PETERSON rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the Redskins’ 31-17 victory over Green Bay.
Peterson has 102 career rushing touchdowns and moved into sole possession of seventh place on the all-time rushing touchdown leaderboard.
Peterson, who has 25 career games with at least two rushing touchdowns, tied Pro Football Hall of Famer MARCUS ALLEN, SHAUN ALEXANDER and PRIEST HOLMES for the fourth-most games in NFL history with at least two rushing touchdowns. The three players with more such games are all enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: LA DAINIAN TOMLINSON (38 games), EMMITT SMITH (36) and JIM BROWN (27).
-
Carolina quarterback CAM NEWTON had two touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns in the Panthers’ 31-21 win against Cincinnati.
Cam Newton. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Newton has 57 career rushing touchdowns – the most by a quarterback in NFL history – and has three career games with at least two touchdown passes and at least two rushing touchdowns, the second-most in league annals. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer STEVE YOUNG (four) has more such games in NFL history.
-
Baltimore linebacker TERRELL SUGGS recorded 1.5 sacks and kicker JUSTIN TUCKER connected on two 52-yard field goals in the Ravens’ 27-14 win over Denver.
Suggs, who has 128 sacks in his 16-year career with the Ravens, has the fifth-most sacks by a player with a single team since the individual sack became an official statistic in 1982. The four players to record more sacks with a single franchise are all enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: BRUCE SMITH (171 sacks with Buffalo), MICHAEL STRAHAN (141.5 with the New York Giants), LAWRENCE TAYLOR (132.5 with the New York Giants) and JASON TAYLOR (131 with Miami).
Tucker has six-career games with multiple converted field goals of at least 50 yards, the most such games by a player in NFL history.